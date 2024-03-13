As Gonzalez Ramps Up Effort to Remodel PCEF Tax, Community Groups Plan a Defense

For nearly six months, City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez has mulled an idea to repeal and alter the Portland Clean Energy Fund, a tax on businesses that has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars for the city to invest in climate resiliency and jobs training—but which the city has struggled to spend quickly and efficiently.

Gonzalez in recent days has ramped up his efforts to convince his City Council colleagues to support him in referring a ballot measure to the November ballot that would change the tax, perhaps by capping the collections that can be used for climate projects and then sending the excess revenues to other purposes, like public safety.

In a March 4 email to his council colleagues, Gonzalez wrote: “I think it is time for a deeper conversation as council about the future of PCEF, what is appropriate for council to do and what we might send back to voters. The financial stakes are too significant for the city.”

Gonzalez added that he would like to hold a work session or a session with the city attorneys present to discuss options.

City Commissioner Dan Ryan responded to Gonzalez and other Council members that same day, voicing his support and writing that the city could “lead among the three local government entities by level-setting PCEF first.”

“I agree that we need to convene and rethink our current PCEF collections,” Ryan wrote. “My message has been consistent for months, I think the big three [PCEF, Supportive Housing Services and Preschool for All taxes] need to right-size the ask of taxpayers based on the miscalculated revenues that are far exceeding projections resulting in government failing to expend what we are receiving for the intended purpose of the targeted revenue.”

What Ryan is alluding to is a different approach than Gonzalez, who is leaning towards capping the fund. Ryan here is proposing that a ballot measure lower the tax rate on PCEF taxpayers, mostly big-box retailers.

PCEF has brought in far more revenue than was originally projected but has struggled to spend the funds swiftly and, in some cases, responsibly. Most egregiously: As The Oregonian reported in 2021, the city pledged $12 million in PCEF dollars to a solar company run by a woman that had a history of financial misconduct. The city retrieved the money in light of the findings.

Last fall, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the fund, announced that the tax is now projected to garner $540 million over a five-year period than previously projected. She has begun allocating the excess funds to fund climate-related projects within city bureaus, a move that drew ire from the nonprofits that had championed the ballot measure.

Soon after, Gonzalez tried to get a piece of the Costco-sized PCEF pie: He asked that public safety bureaus, fire and police, get $12 million in annual interest from the tax. Meanwhile, he continued to shop the idea of sending the tax back to voters altogether in November 2024.

In response to Gonzalez’s fast-moving effort, social justice and climate nonprofits have held two meetings within the past week to discuss how to combat the threat posed by Gonzalez and the popularity of the idea with Ryan.

Participants at the meetings, the second of which took place on Wednesday morning, include representatives from the Coalition of Communities of Color, APANO, Verde, the Sierra Club, Oregon Walks, Northwest Neighbors for Clean Air and Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility.

WW spoke with three people familiar with those recent meetings.

The roughly-formed coalition, most of which were strong proponents of PCEF in 2018 when it appeared on the ballot, are first trying to assess the severity of the threat—particularly just how much traction Gonzalez is getting with his council colleagues for a ballot referral. They’re discussing, most importantly, how they might lobby City Council to ensure that Gonzalez wouldn’t be able to get three votes to send it to the ballot.

The loose coalition is also discussing what an organized opposition to Gonzalez’s efforts would look like. The three sources WW spoke to declined to divulge particular strategy discussions, but said that they’re discussing deploying financial resource to fighting Gonzalez’s effort, should it get so far as a ballot referral.

That group of nonprofits is also discussing, though to a lesser extent, what they believe to be another threat to the program: City Commissioner Carmen Rubio’s efforts to invest $540 in excess revenues over a five-year period to climate-related city bureau projects. $282 million of that $540 million has already been recommended by the PCEF Committee for climate-adjacent city programs and now awaits City Council approval, leaving another $258 million yet to be allocated.