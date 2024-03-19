Seven City Council Candidates Qualify for Taxpayer Matching Funds

Seven people vying for a spot on the 12-person City Council next year have qualified for $40,000 in matching taxpayer funds with the city’s Small Donor Elections Program, which matches small contributions up to a 9 to 1 ratio.

Those who have unlocked the $40,000 include policy advocate for Hunger Free Oregon,Angelita Morillo, Oregon Recovers board member Jesse Cornett, and former legislative chief of staff, Robin Ye, in District 3; founder of Rose City Chess, Chad Lykins, in District 2; and transportation advocate Steph Routh, Verde executive director Candace Avalos, and former City Hall staffer and transportation planner, Timur Ender, in District 1.

All of those candidates skew progressive. None of the moderate candidates—some of whom launched their campaigns only recently—have unlocked matching funds yet.

Candidates must receive 250 small donors to unlock the first tier of matching funds, which is $40,000. To unlock the second tier of $80,000, candidates must reach 750 donors. To reach the third tier of $120,000, candidates must reach 1,250 donors.

The Portland Elections Commission in January lowered the program’s matching limits in anticipation of dozens more candidates running than in typical election cycles and a stagnant budget. That occurred after program director Susan Mottet unsuccessfully asked for more money from the City Council so the program could maintain previous match limits for candidates—$750,000 for mayoral candidates and up to $300,000 for City Council candidates—but the City Council has offered no such funding yet.

The new match limit for City Council candidates is $120,000. The current match limit for mayor candidates is $100,000. If the City Council does increase the program’s budget, the Elections Commission will revisit match limits and could adjust accordingly.



