Advocates Sue ODOT Over Rose Quarter

The group No More Freeways joined three other nonprofits and the Eliot Neighborhood Association to sue the Oregon Department of Transportation in Multnomah County Circuit Court on May 10, alleging ODOT’s plan to widen Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter violates state law because it does not comply with either the city of Portland’s comprehensive plan or Metro’s regional transportation plan.

The groups say ODOT has failed to reconcile its blueprints to widen the highway, thus increasing traffic, with Portland’s adopted climate plan calling for lower carbon emissions.

“We filed this lawsuit because state law requires ODOT to follow the city’s clean air and climate goals,” Chris Smith of No More Freeways says. “ODOT shouldn’t be allowed to advance a project that brazenly violates the city’s adopted plans.”

The groups previously filed and withdrew similar complaints pending federal approval of the project.

When the feds greenlighted the expansion earlier this spring, they decided to refile.

ODOT declined to comment.