15 City Council Candidates Qualify for Taxpayer Matching Funds So Far

Fifteen candidates vying for a spot on the next Portland City Council have qualified for taxpayer-matching campaign funds under the city’s Small Donor Elections Program.

The majority of candidates that have so far qualified for matching funds under the program are progressives that entered the race early on. A candidate must receive at least 250 small contributions to unlock the city’s matching funds, which they match up to a 9-to-1 ratio. (The program has been the subject of ongoing tensions in City Hall for the past few months.)

Progressive candidates who have received matching funds so far include nonprofit director Candace Avalos and longtime transportation advocates Steph Routh and Timur Ender in District 1; the owner of Reverend Nat’s Cider, Nat West, in District 2; and policy advocate Angelita Morillo in District 3. Two others include former Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick and Oregon Recovers board member Jesse Cornett, both in District 3, which covers most of Southeast Portland west of Interstate-205.

Several moderates have also unlocked the first trance of matching funds from the city’s program. Incumbent City Council member Dan Ryan has met the donor threshold in District 2, which covers much of North and Northeast Portland, as has Portland bike squad officer Eli Arnold in District 4, which includes all of the west side.

Over 60 candidates so far are vying for one of the 12 spots available on the City Council.