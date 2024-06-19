These City Council Candidates Have Received the Most Campaign Contributions

The city’s Small Donor Elections program, which matches contributions with public dollars, is tracking all things campaign finance.

On its website, Portlanders can see how many donors each candidate has, whether those donations are big or small, and who’s raising the most money. Such data helps voters understand how much and what kind of support a candidate has: Some candidates may have more small donors, which might indicate broader support but less money, or they may have a small number of big donations, which might show sparser support from wealthier donors.

But let’s start with the simplest number: Here are the top 10 candidates who have received the most individual campaign contributions since July 1, 2023.

Tiffany Koyama Lane

Portland Public Schools elementary teacher, District 3

Number of donations: 1,376

Angelita Morillo

Hunger-Free Oregon policy advocate, District 3

Number of donations: 1,253

Steph Routh

Adjunct Portland State University professor, District 1

Number of donations: 1,146

Olivia Clark

Former longtime bureaucrat, now retired, District 4

Number of donations: 734

Nat West

Founder of Rev Nat’s Cider, District 2

Number of donations: 678

Candace Avalos

Executive director of nonprofit Verde, District 1

Number of donations: 636

Jesse Cornett

Oregon Recovers board member, District 3

Number of donations: 631

Timur Ender

Transportation planner, District 1

Number of donations: 586

Chad Lykins

Founder of Rose City Chess, District 4

Number of donations: 519

Dan Ryan

Portland City Commissioner, District 2

Number of donations: 508