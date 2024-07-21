Parents Blast City for Dawson Park Violence

Violence erupted in Dawson Park again last Friday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire in the picturesque Eliot neighborhood park that’s long been a gathering point for the city’s Black community. The shooter fired at least 70 times. Two people were hospitalized.

WW wrote nearly two years ago about city officials’ efforts, or lack thereof, to address problems at the park following a string of three murders. They must address interests that often don’t align: advocates who say the city over-polices Black neighborhoods and residents who say the area is unsafe.

Now, the park is back in the headlines again.

On Saturday, parents of four children attending Arc-En-Ciel preschool across the street from the park are pressuring city officials to act. (The parents say they witnessed Friday’s shooting while picking up their kids from school.) The letter was letter sent to officials and media outlets on Saturday by Valerie Burns, who tells WW shots were fired from the getaway vehicle as it passed the school. It demands more policing, “traffic calming measures” and more funding for community programs. It is signed by eight parents.

“As residents of Portland, we have witnessed Dawson Park resurgence and decay during COVID as well as a continued state of negligence. While there have been some improvements over the last year or so, the park continues to be a public safety risk,” they write.

“The fact that a beautifully remodeled city park can’t safely be used by our school across the street is a disappointment; the fact that we as parents must be mindful of the potential for dangerous activity at any time we are at our children’s school is beyond reproach. The city’s total abandonment of Dawson Park and the surrounding blocks is a tragedy for the entire community, not just our children.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.