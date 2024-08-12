After Signs Shame Pamplin, Ross Island Sand & Gravel Crew Visits Moribund Concrete Plant

A jarring sight greets the cyclists, joggers and pedestrians who enter the Springwater Corridor at its beginning at Southeast 4th Avenue, just south of Southeast Ivon Street: a moribund Ross Island Sand & Gravel concrete plant, which has become a prime target for taggers, vandals, metal thieves and others since its closure more than five years ago.

Over the weekend, some cyclists decided they’d had enough. They hung signs (below) on the property’s security gate.

Pamplin signs.

The signs say “Pamplin! Clean Up Your Mess” and “Free Ross Island.” Although it’s unknown who painted them, the signs appear to refer both to the post-industrial clutter at the concrete plant and on nearby Ross Island (where Ross Island Sand & Gravel processed rock for decades and left behind machinery and other waste) and in the Willamette River, which generates algal blooms in the summer in areas affected by the company’s activities.

Whoever placed the signs at the concrete plant did so Aug. 11, which happened to be the day the Providence Bridge pedal ensured that thousands of cyclists would see them.

(It’s worth noting the Robert Pamplin, Jr., the owner and CEO of R.B. Pamplin Corp., which owns Ross Island Sand & Gravel, sold both the concrete plant and Ross Island itself to his company’s pension fund. Those sales were executed at prices—$4.8 million for the concrete plant and $10.8 million for the island—that puzzled real estate pros and struck pension law experts as inappropriate because they saddled pensioners with unused, probably dirty industrial land. Pamplin’s industrial empire, which once landed him on the Forbes list of the wealthiest 400 Americans, has been shrinking. Most recently, he sold 24 Oregon newspapers, including the Portland Tribune.

Pamplin could only effect the real estate transactions because he served an unusual, dual role: he was both the CEO of the company that owned the properties and the trustee of the pension fund that bought them.

That allowed Pamplin to set the prices himself, as he was both seller and buyer. Pension fund regulators frown on such an arrangement as it creates a conflict of interests. They also don’t like pension funds to own fallow industrial land, which produces little income and many carry environmental liabilities.

Pamplin officials have previously said the transactions, along with dozens of others in which Robert Pamplin sold company real estate to the pension fund, are appropriate. However, as WW reported recently, the federal Department of Labor is investigating the pension fund.

Robert Pamplin has been unwilling to discuss his property transactions and Ross Island Sand & Gravel did not respond to a request for comment today. But somebody is paying attention.

When a reporter visited the concrete plant the on the morning of Aug. 12, the day after the Providence Bridge Pedal, the signs were gone, the security gate was open and two Ross Island Sand & Gravel pickup trucks sat on the property, with evidence of some clean-up around them.

RISG sends trucks.



















