Marshall Runkel Drops Out of Mayoral Race

Marshall Runkel, former chief of staff to former city commissioner Chloe Eudaly and a longtime progressive voice in local politics, has ended his short-lived campaign to become Portland’s next mayor.

Runkel is endorsing city commissioner Carmen Rubio, who’s in a tight race with fellow City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez.

“After being late to the party, I needed to catch a couple breaks to get a viable campaign up and running. That didn’t happen, so it’s time for me to exit the race,” Runkel said in a statement to WW. “I encourage you to support Carmen Rubio. She is clearly the most capable, competent and concientious candidate in the race—and will make a great mayor.”

Runkel joined the mayoral race in June, months after Gonzalez and Rubio began serious fundraising and campaigning efforts. Runkel struggled from the get-go to catch up.

Runkel first began his work at Portland City Hall in 1995, when he took calls in City Commissioner Gretchen Kafoury’s office. When Kafoury’s chief of staff, Erik Sten, decided to run for City Council, he asked Runkel to help him. Runkel worked for Sten for the next eight years while Sten served two terms on the City Council. Runkel left City Hall in the early-aughts and for the next decade worked in green energy. He returned to City Hall to serve as Eudaly’s chief of staff until she lost her bid for reelection in 2020.

Runkel now works for a political consulting firm.

“My plan is to keep looking for ways to help our city because I sincerely love Portland and I always will,” Runkel says.







