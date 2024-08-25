Twenty-Six Candidates Tap Into Public Funds

Twenty-six of the more than 70 candidates vying for the 12 seats on the Portland City Council this November have qualified for at least $40,000 each in matching taxpayer funds through the city’s Small Donor Elections program, which matches small contributions by up to a 9-to-1 ratio.

Nine of those candidates—a third of the qualifiers—are running in District 4, which covers all of the westside and a sliver of Southeast.

Nine of the candidates are in District 2, which covers most of North and Northeast Portland. Four candidates apiece have qualified for matching funds in Districts 1 and 3, which cover East Portland and inner Southeast, respectively.

Four of those candidates—Steph Routh in District 1, Tiffany Koyama Lane and Angelita Morillo in District 3, and Olivia Clark in District 4—have unlocked $80,000 each in matching funds. The last day candidates can qualify for taxpayer funds is Aug. 27.