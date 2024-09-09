Odd Donations Between Portland City Council Candidates Were Widespread, Campaign Finance Data Shows

Data culled from the city of Portland’s public campaign finance database shows that dozens of candidates for the Portland City Council exchanged campaign donations this year as 76 candidates sought to qualify for matching taxpayer dollars from the city.

Unlike several City Council candidates who explicitly agreed to reciprocate donations with one another—what campaign finance experts say is likely a violation of Oregon Revised Statute 260.665—there is nothing to suggest that most of these candidates (who include mayoral candidates) agreed, either in writing or verbally, to swap donations on the condition of reciprocity. Experts say if a candidate-to-candidate donation is mutual but is not predicated on the condition of reciprocity, nothing in that exchange is considered a violation of state law.

Still, the data, compiled from publicly available data provided by the city’s Small Donor Elections Program and analyzed by longtime elections watchdog Seth Woolley, shows that mutual transactions between candidates were frequent and heavy. Most of the donations occurred in the months leading up to the Aug. 27 deadline to qualify for matching taxpayer dollars through the city’s Small Donor Elections program. That program required that a candidate receive donations from 250 individual donors in order to unlock at least $40,000 in taxpayer dollars.

The intent of the Small Donor Elections Program is to provide candidates without deep pockets the ability to demonstrate grassroots support by collecting small donations from supporters, that are then multiplied by taxpayer dollars. Creators of the program fashioned it to give first-time candidates the ability to run a competitive campaign, evening out the playing field for candidates who aren’t backed by deep-pocketed business groups, labor unions and other big donors. It’s unlikely the creators intended for candidates to swap donations in an attempt to help one another reach the 250-donor threshold.

Daniel DeMelo, a City Council candidate running in District 3, says the Small Donor Elections program “was never intended to be a tool for political insiders to game the system.”

“Every matched dollar in the small donors election fund comes from the pockets of hardworking Portlanders,” DeMelo said in a statement. “Any attempt to exploit this system is an affront to the values of integrity, innovation, and community that make our city great.”

Susan Mottet, the director of the program, says that donations made between candidates under the explicit agreement of reciprocity are not eligible to be matched by her program. (The Small Donor Elections Program matches small donations up to a 9-to-1 ratio.) Yet the data obtained by WW would suggest that nearly all of the candidate-to-candidate donations were marked by candidates as eligible for matching funds.

Mottet says the onus is on candidates to identify any non-eligible donations when they submit contribution lists to the matching program. It was not immediately clear if the SDEP ultimately matched the swapped donations; some are still being processed.

Among the candidates that received the most mutual contributions (meaning Candidate A made a donation to Candidate B, and Candidate B made a donation to Candidate A) include former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, transportation planner Timur Ender in District 1, public school teacher Tiffany Koyama Lane in District 3, and in District 4, Eric Zimmerman, chief of staff to Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards.

According to Woolley’s analysis, 648 mutual transactions occurred between city candidates this election cycle.

Below are a list of candidates that had the highest number of mutual transactions.

Luke Zak in District 3: 31 mutual transactions.

Loretta Smith in District 1: 29 mutual transactions.

Keith Wilson, candidate for mayor: 29 mutual transactions.

Timur Ender in District 1: 28 mutual transactions.

Chad Lykins in District 4: 24 mutual transactions.

Tiffany Koyama Lane in District 3: 20 mutual transactions.

Sarah Silkie in District 4: 19 mutual transactions.

Liv Osthus, candidate for mayor: 19 mutual transactions.

Mariah Hudson in District 2: 18 mutual transactions.

William Mespelt in District 2: 17 mutual transactions.

Sameer Kanal in District 2: 17 mutual transactions.

Eric Zimmerman in District 4: 16 mutual transactions.







