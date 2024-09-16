Independent Expenditure for Gonzalez Rakes In $70,000 So Far

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez speaks with local journalists at his campaign office during an election night party in Portland on November 8.

A political action committee set up by supporters of mayoral candidate Rene Gonzalez recently reported $70,000 in contributions. The independent expenditure campaign—a way for outside interests to boost a candidate because such committees aren’t restricted by campaign finance limits—is likely to run advertising campaigns and send out flyers promoting Gonzalez as the election inches closer.

Endorsements and contributions suggest the race for Portland mayor will come down to Gonzalez and his fellow city commissioner, Carmen Rubio. The two have starkly different campaign messages: Gonzalez has pledged to be tough on crime and crack down on homeless camping, while Rubio has pledged to bring an even-handed, collaborative approach to the mayor’s office.

Most of the donors listed in the state’s public campaign finance database are downtown developers, property owners, investors and local business owners—Gonzalez’s base.

The biggest check, $25,000, came from Schnitzer Properties, which is controlled by real estate mogul and major arts donor Jordan Schnitzer.

Checks came from two development companies tied to the Goodman family, as well as developer Vanessa Sturgeon, the Jubitz truck stop corporation, Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, beverage distribution CEO Ed Maletis and investor and CEO Peter Stott.

Longtime political consultant Paige Richardson is setting up a similar political action committee to buttress Rubio’s candidacy, but it’s not clear how much money that committee has raised yet, if any.