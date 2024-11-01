City Council Entrance Interview: Chris Olson

Seeking to represent: District 2 (North and Northeast Portland)

Age: 33

Pronouns: He/his

Job: Nonprofit communications consultant

Fun fact: He was born in Jamaica.

Chris Olson’s CV contains an unusual qualification for a Portland office-seeker: He graduated from Moody Bible Institute, a famed evangelical college. But he’s got the progressive bona fides to match this city: A self-described democratic socialist, he was a community organizer for four years in Chicago, and his top priorities include passing a Renters’ Bill of Rights and ending homeless-camp sweeps. Here’s what else he hopes to accomplish.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office to fight for a city that works for everyone. I’m frustrated by how our city government ignores the needs of everyday Portlanders. I believe it’s time to have responsive and empathetic representatives on our city council.We face urgent challenges like housing affordability, public safety, and climate resilience, and we need bold, progressive leadership to address them. I’m committed to amplifying the voices of working people, advocating for social justice, and tackling systemic inequities. Together, we can build a Portland that’s inclusive, sustainable, and truly reflects our community’s values.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My priorities are housing affordability, community-centered public safety, and climate resilience. I’ll work to expand affordable housing, protect renters, and address homelessness so everyone has a stable home. I believe in reimagining public safety with a focus on mental health, addiction services, and community-led solutions to ensure all residents feel safe. Tackling the climate crisis is essential, so I’ll advocate for green infrastructure, improved public transit, and clean energy investments. By focusing on these areas, we can build a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive Portland that truly serves all of its people.

How would you foster economic growth in Portland?

I’ve heard from small business owners that getting people off the streets will make our city cleaner, safer, and more appealing. Clean and safe streets will encourage businesses to come back to Portland. To foster economic growth, I’d focus on ending homelessness by stopping the sweeps to open emergency temporary shelters across the city. Addressing homelessness is not just about helping individuals—it’s about creating a safer, more vibrant Portland that attracts residents and businesses alike.

The city of Portland is facing budget cuts next year. Where would you cut money from the current city budget? Please point to a specific program, bureau, or place.

To address Portland’s budget cuts, I would consider reducing funds allocated to the Portland Police Bureau’s overtime budget, which has grown significantly in recent years. By redirecting these funds, we can prioritize essential services like affordable housing, mental health support, such as the Portland Street Response, and community outreach programs that address the root causes of crime. Investing in preventive measures will not only save money in the long run but also foster a safer, healthier community.

Where is the city currently wasting money, or is using money in a way you think is inefficient or unnecessary? Where is the bloat?

The city is wasting money on excessive police overtime and using contractors for many projects that should be done by unionized city staff. Police overtime expenses have ballooned, straining the budget without yielding significant improvements in public safety. At the same time, the costs of consultants and other outside contractors create too much bloat in our budget. By addressing these inefficiencies, we can reallocate funds to essential services like infrastructure improvements and road maintenance. Cutting this bloat will allow us to invest in initiatives that deliver real benefits to Portland residents and help build a more vibrant city.

What is the Joint Office of Homeless Services doing wrong, and what do you see as things that can right the ship?

While the office has made efforts to address the homelessness crisis, the outcomes have not matched the urgency or scale of the problem we face in Portland. Too many people remain unsheltered, and our community is frustrated by the lack of visible progress.

We need a few critical changes. First, we need greater transparency and accountability in how funds are allocated and spent, ensuring that resources are directly reaching those in need. Second, we need to streamline coordination between city, county, and nonprofit partners to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that slow down response times and reduce duplication of efforts.

Is the tax rate in Multnomah County (with PCEF, Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services taxes) too high, or at an appropriate level? If too high, what do you suggest be done about it?

Multnomah County’s tax rate, while high, funds critical programs like Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services, which are essential for a more equitable community. However, we need to ensure that these programs are managed efficiently to maximize their impact. Instead of reducing taxes, I would push for regular audits and increased transparency to prevent waste and ensure funds are being used effectively. If inefficiencies are found, we could consider targeted adjustments or alternative revenue streams. Our focus should be on maintaining these essential services while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

What is the first piece of policy you would bring to the City Council?

The first policy I’d bring to the City Council is to stop the sweeps of homeless encampments. Sweeps are ineffective and costly, and only push people from one area to another without addressing the root causes of homelessness. It is an inhumane policy that does nothing to solve the problem.Instead, we must open emergency temporary shelters across the city, and invest in housing solutions with wrap-around services. By ending the sweeps, we can focus on compassionate solutions that help people off the streets and into stable, supportive environments. It’s time to prioritize dignity and real progress over short-term fixes.

Beyond policing, what measures would you take to improve public safety in Portland neighborhoods, and where would you get the money for it?

To improve public safety in Portland neighborhoods, I’d invest in community-based initiatives like the Portland Street Response, affordable housing, and youth programs that address the root causes of crime. Expanding the Portland Street Response program would help de-escalate non-violent situations without police intervention. Funding could come from reallocating a portion of the police overtime budget and getting reimbursed by Medicare. Additionally, I’d advocate for public-private partnerships to support community centers, after-school programs, and job training. By focusing on prevention and support, we can create safer neighborhoods and build a stronger, more connected community.

What experience can you point to that you believe would make you a prudent policy-maker on the City Council?

My experience as a community organizer has equipped me with a deep understanding of Portland’s diverse needs and a commitment to grassroots solutions. I’ve worked directly with residents affected by homelessness, housing insecurity, and economic challenges, giving me firsthand insight into the issues our city faces. This background has taught me the importance of listening, building consensus, and making data-driven decisions—skills that will help me be a thoughtful and effective policy-maker.