City Council Entrance Interview: Rex Burkholder

Seeks to represent: District 3 (Southeast and Northeast Portland)

Age: 68

Pronouns: He/his

Job: Strategy and story consultant ar the Oxalis Group

Fun fact: “My pineapple upside down cake has quite a fan base!”

Rex Burkholder comes to the District 3 race with more experience than many candidates. He founded the Bicycle Transportation Alliance in 1991 and helped that group win a landmark legal decision that led directly to Portland’s 400 miles of bike trails. He later served three terms on the Metro Council from 2001 to 2013. Here’s what he’d do in a new government.

Why are you running for office?

To offer my skills, experience, and wisdom gained over 40 years of civic activism to ensure that the City continues to improve and be a great place to live.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) Ensure that the new Council and the new system succeeds, 2) Improve community safety including reducing traffic deaths, gun violence, and anti-social behavior, and 3) step up efforts to deliver new housing, especially affordable, diverse, and innovative choices.

How would you foster economic growth in Portland?

Maintain the three ingredients that attract talent: natural amenities (parks, greenspaces, trees), Culture, and food. Work with school districts, community colleges and universities to expand opportunities and lower cost of education.

The city of Portland is facing budget cuts next year. Where would you cut money from the current city budget? Please point to a specific program, bureau or place.

Review bureaus for redundancies and administrative overhead. We don’t need communications, HR, etc for each bureau. Consolidate these services for cost savings.

What is the Joint Office of Homeless Services doing wrong, and what do you see as things that can right the ship?

There is a clear lack of accountability—when targets or outcomes aren’t met, nothing changes. Holding staff accountable for results, including firing non-productive people, is essential. In addition, we shouldn’t be afraid to try low cost, quick to implement solutions and not always aim for the perfect solution (in 3 years!).

Is the tax rate in Multnomah County (with PCEF, Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services taxes) too high, or at an appropriate level? If too high, what do you suggest be done about it?

According to data from the Tax Foundation, Oregon is ranked 43rd in tax burden. While tax rates may be marginally higher for higher income households in Portland, we are still paying less. And we get less. Less money for schools, universities, health care, roads and more.

What is the first piece of policy you would bring to the City Council?

Reform of housing codes and zoning to allow higher density developments by right and with less review of non-health and safety regulations.

Beyond policing, what measures would you take to improve public safety in Portland neighborhoods, and where would you get the money for it?

As many people die from traffic crashes as from gun violence. We need to raise the gas tax to pay for street improvements that increase safety (our gas tax is the lowest of every western state save Montana!). Sidewalks, crosswalks, crossing signals, and bike lanes are needed in much of the city. Reduce speeding through better street design as well as more enforcement including red light and speed cameras.

What experience can you point to that you believe would make you a prudent policy-maker on the City Council?

In my 12 years on the Metro Council I needed to gain the support of at least 3 other Councilors for any initiative that I was seeking to pass. I was able to pass many, including reorganization of the agency based on Sustainability principles, upgrades to the solid waste system, passage of natural areas bond measure and $1 million in funding for regional Outdoor School programs. In addition, for much of my 12 years on Council, I chaired the Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation—whose 29 members included County commissioners, mayors, and agency heads. I successfully led this group to adopt Regional Transportation Plan and spending based on responding to climate change, increasing transportation options including light rail and bike and ped projects like the Springwater Corridor bridges across 99E and Johnson Creek among others, by focusing on values and outcomes that every jurisdiction shared. Getting to yes required diplomacy, inclusion, and respect, skills and characteristics that I believe will serve me well on the new Council.