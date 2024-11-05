Dan Ryan, Elana Pirtle-Guiney and Sameer Kanal Take Early Lead in District 2 City Council Race

In the first round of ballots counted on election night, Dan Ryan, Elana Pirtle-Guiney and Sameer Kanal have taken early leads for the three seats on the Portland City Council representing District 2, which spans most of North and Northeast Portland.

The top three candidates in District 2 are subject to change, however, due to ranked-choice voting. Multnomah County’s Tuesday night report included results from 41,908 ballots cast, about one-third of total registered voters’ ballots in the district. That means any or all of the leading three candidates tonight could very well be bumped off the podium in subsequent reports as additional votes are counted.

The county’s Elections Division will release its next report on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Ryan is one of five members on the current City Council, a moderate best known for successfully championing the city’s tiny pod villages. Ryan was first elected to the council in 2020 and, after briefly considering a run for Portland mayor, decided to run for reelection on the expanded, 12-member City Council.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney spent 10 years as the legislative director for Oregon’s AFL-CIO before working as a top policy adviser to Gov. Kate Brown for six years, then as a policy adviser to the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries. Pirtle-Guiney now works as a policy consultant for a consulting firm.

Sameer Kanal most recently worked for the city as project manager of the volunteer committee that created a new police accountability body for the city of Portland.

According to the county’s report, candidates that were eliminated in the last rounds of this report include Tiffani Penson, Michelle DePass and Nat West.

The report generated Tuesday night by the Multnomah County Elections Division is the only report to be published tonight. On Wednesday evening at 6 pm, the county’s elections office will produce a second report that reflects additional votes cast, and the county will continue to produce once-daily reports as additional ballots are counted in the coming days.

Each daily report will tally all counted ballots and reassign votes until three candidates reach the 25%-plus-1 vote threshold needed to get elected. That means tonight’s report—and the three candidates that reached the 25%-plus-1 threshold—could shift in the coming days.

By Thursday evening, it’s likely that more than 80% of the ballots cast will have been counted and tabulated, giving a more secure sense of who the top three candidates in each district will be.