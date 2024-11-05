Novick, Koyama Lane and Morillo Preliminarily Lead in District 3 City Council Race

The first round of ballots counted on election night shows Steve Novick, Tiffany Koyama Lane and Angelita Morillo with early leads to capture the three City Council seats in District 3, which covers much of Southeast Portland and some of Northeast.

The ballots counted are in Multnomah County’s first ranked-choice voting report, which is the only one that will be published on election night. These results are not final; the county will produce once-daily reports as additional ballots are counted in the coming days, with the next one scheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm.

Each daily report will tally all the counted ballots and reassign votes until three candidates reach the threshold needed to get elected, 25% plus 1 of first place votes. Tonight’s report includes 46,039 ballots, just 35.7% of District 3′s 129,042 registered voters. That means the results in tonight’s report are subject to change, including who’s in the lead.

Novick, 61, is no stranger to the City Council, where he served from 2013 to 2017. He’s a progressive who serves as an environmental lawyer for the Oregon Department of Justice.

Koyama Lane, 38, is a third grade teacher at Sunnyside Environmental School and has been teaching for 16 years. She’s an organizer for the Portland Association of Teachers.

Morillo is a policy advocate and legislative strategist at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, a nonprofit. At 27, she’s one of the youngest candidates in this cycle, and this is her first bid for public office.

By Thursday evening, it’s likely that more than 80% of the ballots cast will have been counted and tabulated, giving a more secure sense of who the top three candidates in each district will be.