City Commissioners Mapps, Ryan and Gonzalez Drop Plan to Leave Joint Office

The three Portland city commissioners who for weeks have pledged to withdraw the city from the $350 million Joint Office of Homeless Services on Wednesday morning abruptly pulled the plug on their plan, less than 24 hours before the vote was scheduled to take place.

The three offices wrote in a brief joint statement Wednesday morning: “Commissioners Ryan, Mapps, and Gonzalez have decided to pull the Termination & Renegotiation Ordinance from tomorrow’s Council Agenda. This will allow space for the new City Council, Mayor, and County Commissioners to renegotiate the [contract] if they choose.”

The abrupt reversal comes after the three men, all three of whom ran for office this election cycle, for nearly a month spoke of little else but what they perceived as the failures of the Joint Office, for which the county and county just signed a 3-year contract for in June.

While the election results aren’t yet baked, Gonzalez and Mapps, both running for mayor, performed poorly in preliminary results. The leading candidate in the race is political outsider Keith Wilson, who centered his campaign almost entirely on an ambitious plan to end unsheltered homelessness. While Gonzalez hasn’t conceded the race yet, and over 50% of expected votes have not yet been tallied, he conceded last night at his election party that his chances weren’t looking good.

By contrast, Ryan, who is running for reelection on the expanded 12-person City Council, performed well in preliminary results and is likely to land one of the three seats available in his district.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, when the three commissioners declared their intent to sever the Joint Office contract on the dais on Oct. 16, criticized the move as an election “stunt”, pointing out that all three were running for city office.

None of the three commissioners nor their offices immediately responded to a request for further comment.

“The Commissioners remain steadfast in their conviction that the City of Portland, Multnomah County, and Metro can build a better system to address homeless services and pave a better path forward,” the commissioners’ joint statement read.