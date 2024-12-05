Vast Majority of Portland Voters Understood Ranked-Choice Voting, City Study Says

A study commissioned by the city of Portland after the November election found that 85% of Portlanders were aware of ranked-choice voting prior to receiving their ballot. And 91% of voters surveyed understood how to fill out their-ranked choice ballot which, depending on the voting district in which voters lived, included between 15 and 30 candidates running for a spot on the Portland City Council.

Those percentages were slightly lower for voters of color, the study, conducted by research firm FM3, found. 73% of voters of color polled said they were aware of ranked-choice voting prior to receiving their ballot, and 86% said they understood how to fill out their ballot.

For weeks, debate has swirled around what to make of the undervote in City Council races: voters who filled out their choice for president but didn’t vote in the city contests. But the study indicates shows that, whatever reasons people had for leaving those ovals blank, it wasn’t because they were confused about how ranked-choice voting worked.

Overall, despite naysayers of ranked-choice voting warning it would be difficult for voters to understand how to fill out their ballots, the city’s findings are a vote of confidence for the city’s new system of electing officials.

The city’s Elections Division, which commissioned the poll, wrote in a memo about the poll that “work can be done to increase awareness in these communities, and therefore understanding of the ballot.”

The city spent $675,000 on voter outreach this year to inform Portlanders about how ranked-choice voting works. Much of that outreach was concentrated in District 1, where there is a higher concentration of communities of color, based on voters in that district turning out in lower numbers than in other parts of the city.

As has historically been the case, voter turnout in District 1, which covers Portland east of Interstate 205 and further south 82nd Avenue, was lower than in other parts of the city. Only 43% of District 1 voters cast a ballot, compared to roughly 65% of voters casting a ballot across the other three districts.

“The causes for low participation are complex but can include the level of dedicated voter education, number of candidates on a ballot, trust in the election system or local government, and political ideologies, among other factors,” the city’s Elections Division noted in a Dec. 4 memo on the study.

The Elections Division will present to the Portland City Council a more detailed report on voter turnout and ranked-choice voting on Dec. 18.