City’s Unions to Mayor and City Council: Don’t Cut Represented Labor in Budget

On Wednesday afternoon, top representatives of the labor unions representing city employees met around a lunch table on the first floor of City Hall.

Laurie Wimmer, president of the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, handed out a one-page document to each of the union representatives, which included the presidents of the fire and police unions. Also among the group of seven: union representatives from AFSCME Local 189 and PROTEC17.

Led by Wimmer, the group ascended to Mayor Keith Wilson’s office on the third floor of City Hall. They were let in by Wilson’s chief of staff, Aisling Coghlan, and went inside an office for about five minutes before reemerging.

A copy of the one-page document, obtained by WW, shows that the unions are asking the city to not trim employees during a budget cycle in which the city is staring down a $100 million budget deficit.

“We believe that a combination of strategies offers an alternative to that approach, enabling the Mayor and Council to develop a budget plan that continues to serve our city’s needs and protect its most valuable resource: its people,” the unions wrote. “We are well-positioned to partner with you in budget problem solving.”

That places the unions at odds with the city’s top administrator. Mike Jordan is set to release his proposed budget on Friday, and has warned in recent weeks and months that layoffs are inevitable in the coming year.

In their flyer, the unions took aim at how city leaders have approached budget season.

“Because the Budget Advisory Committees for the 26 bureaus were eliminated, there was no community or labor input into what truly constitutes ‘duplication’ or ‘inefficiency,’” the unions wrote. “If the Feb. 28 draft budget endeavors to achieve savings through staff reductions, rather than consolidations/reductions in, for instance management overhead, we would ask that you solicit input from front-line workers about the efficacy of such proposals.”

The unions added: “We know that you will take seriously the fact that our workforce is currently operating with low morale and would appreciate your respect for their expertise.”‘

The unions urged the city to use several tools to unlock further funding and avoid cuts in city employees: tapping into reserves, bringing more work in-house rather than hiring contractors (contractors typically cost more), and having “excess resources” from restricted funds be used to “preserve jobs and maintain employee health benefits.”

The union presidents that signed the letter represented AFSCME 189, the Portland Police Association, LiUNA 483, the Portland Fire Fighters Association, PROTECT17, Northwest Oregon Labor Council, the District Council of Trade Unions, and the City of Portland Professional Workers Union.

In their last remarks on the page, the unions asked that the city spare represented employees from cuts.

“Given that inflation pressures, affordability issues, and community health and safety remain top-tier issues, we know that this budget’s integrity is critical,” the unions wrote. “All we ask is that it not be built on the backs of the 7,500 people who provide the City’s vital services.”

At 2:30, the union leaders intercepted Councilor Sameer Kanal as he was climbing the stairs to the second floor to hand him the flyer. Councilors Elana Pirtle-Guiney and Dan Ryan soon met the same group at the top of the stairs.