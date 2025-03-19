Stop N Go Mini Mart Near Dawson Park, Whose Owner Was Arrested for Alleged Drug Dealing, Is Back Open

Earlier this month, the owner of the the Stop ‘N Go Mini Mart near Dawson Park, 43-year old Donald Sharma, was arrested and indicted on a slew of drug-related charges including alleged dealing, possession and manufacturing. Police also found firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia during a raid on the convenience store.

The Portland Police Bureau held a press conference at Dawson Park days after Sharma’s arrest, crowing about how the year-long investigation and subsequent arrest would make the historically Black park, located in North Portland’s Eliot neighborhood, a safer place.

The police bureau attributed much of the gun violence and drug dealing in and around Dawson Park in recent years to the corner store.

Sharma was arrested and jailed on March 4. Around that same time, the mini mart was boarded up and the phone line went inactive.

Sharma posted $20,000 of his $200,000 bail the day after his arrest, on March 5, and was soon after released. His next court appearance is on April 30.

On March 11, Sharma was indicted on seven felony charges including delivery and possession of cocaine, delivery and possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and “trademark counterfeiting in the second degree” related to counterfeit M30 pills.

In the meantime, the mini mart is back open. Neighbors around the park reported that the coolers were full and restocked on Wednesday morning.

A man answered a call to the mini mart’s phone line just before 1 pm on Wednesday and said the store was open for business. He said he could take a message for Sharma. When asked about the felony charges, the man said: “We have no comment on that, thank you”, and hung up.

Sharma’s attorney, criminal defense lawyer Steven Sherlag, said he knew the mini mart was back open.

“There are people who need a place to shop to eat, too. Mr. Sharma’s store is open to provide a lawful place to shop for sustenance for people who are suffering from houseleness or substance abuse disorders,” adding that it “should not be confused with [Sharma] supporting the trafficking of drugs.” Sherlag said Sharma is “looking forward to clearing his name in court.”

Sherlag says he reached out to the Portland City Attorney’s Office about its position on Sharma returning to work.

“I wanted to make a determination about whether or not the city was taking a position that Mr. Sharma was excluded from the store,” Sherlag tells WW. “They didn’t indicate that there was a lawful order in place excluding him from the store.”

Sherlag says the store was in disarray when Sharma re-entered it after posting bail. He says it’s not clear if it was because of the police raid or because of something else, like a break-in.

“It appears that there either was a substantial amount of property seized by the police, or perhaps stolen by other people,” Sherlag says. “Until we do a thorough investigation, we’re not in a place where we can point any fingers.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said in a statement: “Whether Mr. Sharma is in or out of custody, the DA’s office will continue to seek to hold him accountable for his actions.”

Mayor Keith Wilson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sherlag says there are “lots of people who are glad he’s open” because Sharma sells “high quality stuff” including halal meat, lamb shanks, beef tenderloin, cigarettes, and chips.

“It is not just an ordinary corner market.”