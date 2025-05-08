Two District 1 Councilors Seek Office Build-Out

Two members of the Portland City Council representing East Portland, Candace Avalos and Jamie Dunphy, are seeking money from the council for a $1.2 million build-out of a District 1 office in the Gateway neighborhood.

They began asking their colleagues on the City Council to contribute money for offices in the brand-new Nick Fish Building last month after declining fellow District 1 Councilor Loretta Smith’s offer to join them in her office lease within the Nick Fish.

“I believe we can all work out of one space that is built out,” Smith wrote to Dunphy in a March 21 email. “Please join us and let’s share an all-District 1 office and take the financial burden off everyone.”

At the time, Dunphy appeared to be open to the idea, saying he was “shocked” by the build-out cost estimate and wanted a plan that “we can defend with a straight face.” But that changed at some point.

So far, Avalos and Dunphy have received pledges from Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane, and Councilor Dan Ryan. “No offices declined to donate, and some may be willing to donate in the future if needed,” says Avalos’ chief of staff, Jamey Evenstar.

Even if the build-out goes forward, a city spokesperson said it would likely be a year before Avalos and Dunphy could move in.