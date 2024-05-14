The County’s Director of Jail Health Care Has Resigned

Myque Obiero, the former nurse who rose to lead Multnomah County’s jail health division, has resigned, effective today.

Obiero, who was the county’s corrections health director, oversaw the division during a period of crisis. Seven inmates died in the county’s two adult jails last year, as Obiero struggled to stem a staff exodus. Last month, nurses at the facilities voted nearly unanimously to demand he be fired, citing his failure to address short staffing.

Now, he’s gone. “I want to sincerely thank Myque for over 7 years of service to the Health Department, and for his many contributions through very challenging times,” wrote Rachael Banks, the health department’s director, in an email announcing his resignation last night.

Banks says her deputy, Valdez Bravo, will step in immediately to replace Obiero.



