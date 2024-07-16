State Medical Board Reprimands County’s Top Jail Doc

Eleazar Lawson, the medical director of Multnomah County’s jails, has been reprimanded by the Oregon Medical Board and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine following an investigation into allegations of medical malpractice while working previously as a surgeon.

As WW has previously reported, the county hired Lawson last August despite the fact that he was currently under investigation by the board for his treatment of two patients while at his previous job at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

In November, the board outlined its allegations, some of which had already surfaced in court. The board accused Lawson of performing surgeries “often outside of his skill and experience level.” One of his patients hemorrhaged and later died. Another, according to a subsequent lawsuit, was disfigured.

On July 11, the board meted out punishment “for unprofessional or dishonorable conduct and gross and repeated negligence in the practice of medicine.” Lawson admitted no wrongdoing, but agreed to a series of limitations on his license. He can no longer “practice general surgery” and will be subjected to random “chart audits” for a year.

This punishment is noteworthy. The board issues fines for only the most serious allegations of malpractice. Out of the approximately 800 cases it investigates each year, disciplinary action is taken in less than 10%. And of those, only a third include fines.

Lawson declined to comment.

When WW asked the county if it was aware of the board’s decision, a spokesperson said the board hadn’t forwarded its finding to the health department. After reviewing the decision, county officials released a statement saying the county took the board’s decision “incredibly seriously.”

Still, Lawson will keep his job and its $337,000 salary.

“He does not conduct surgery or perform general surgery consultations in his current role, which meets the requirement of the Oregon Medical Board,” spokeswoman Sarah Dean wrote.

Since 2021, Lawson has been sued three times for medical malpractice. All three cases involve surgeries performed prior to his employment by Multnomah County. Insurers have paid out $2.6 million in settlements, according to medical board records.