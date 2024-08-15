County and City Agencies Set to Crack Down on Unlicensed Hot Dog Vendors Near Providence Park This Weekend

Multnomah County officials warned Thursday of a new enterprise they say is operating outside of city, county and state regulations: hot dog carts and stands outside of Providence Park and Moda Center.

“Since the summer of 2023, the Health Department has responded to a rise in unlicensed, makeshift red push carts across the city that sell hot dogs near event venues and bars, often operating on sidewalks or in the middle of closed roads,” the county wrote. “Many of the vendors of these carts are known to be transported to Portland from other areas.”

And it would appear the county, internally, is planning a crackdown on the pushcarts this weekend.

In an Aug. 13 email, the county’s interim environmental health director, Jeff Martin, wrote to department staff that the city and county plan to flood sidewalks and streets outside Moda Center and Providence Park with city, state and county agencies in an attempt to shut down the hot dog vendors.

Agencies that will be present, Martin wrote, include the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Portland Fire Marshal and the Multnomah County Health Department, which regulates restaurants and food carts.

He wrote that the agencies “are supported by law enforcement” but did not provide more details about what the law enforcement presence would look like this weekend.

Martin wrote that the vendors are dumping grease into the streets, selling alcohol without a permit and sometimes to minors, operating without proper sanitary protocols, using propane, and blocking sidewalks.

According to county officials, other West Coast cities, including San Diego and Seattle, have seen a similar trend in recent months.

The Foo Fighters perform Friday and Saturday nights at Providence Park. Peso Pluma, a Mexican artist, plays at Moda Center on Saturday.



