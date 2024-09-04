Cooling Centers in Portland and Gresham to Open Thursday as Heat Returns

Food and water at cooling shelter run by Multnomah County in July 2024.

With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees tomorrow, Multnomah County has announced it’s going to open two cooling shelters, at Portland Covenant Church and Cook Plaza in Gresham.

They will be open from noon until 9 pm. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has declared a state of emergency beginning that morning.

The Gresham and Central libraries will also stay open until 8 pm. Staff will be handing out water. TriMet is offering free rides to and from these shelters.

Older adults are most at risk. “Residents should check on their loved ones and community, especially people living alone and who don’t have access to good cooling,” the county said in a press release.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” says the National Weather Service, which has issued an “excessive heat warning” tomorrow across the Willamette Valley.

The NWS’s Portland office says there’s a 90% chance of temperatures above 95 degrees Thursday, and a 50% chance of the highs reaching above 100 degrees.







