Voters Slow to Return Ballots

As of Oct. 29, figures compiled by the Oregon Elections Division showed that just 18.3% of Multnomah County voters had returned their ballots, a percentage far lower than the statewide rate of 24.8% and far behind totals for this point in the cycle in previous general elections.

It might be tempting to attribute voters’ behavior to Portland’s first experience with ranked-choice voting and the large number of candidates running for City Council. The problem with that theory is that voters in counties that don’t have newfangled ballots this year—including Clackamas (16.3% voter turnout so far) and Yamhill (18.2%)—are also turning in ballots slowly.

One other factor: This is the first presidential election year since a 2021 law went into effect requiring only that Oregon ballots be postmarked, rather than received, by Election Day.

DHM Research pollster John Horvick, who tracks voter history and behavior, says it would be a mistake to make much of the light turnout in view of all the variables at play. Says Horvick, “I just don’t think you can draw any conclusions.”