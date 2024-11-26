Group to Evaluate Preschool for All Tax Increase

The debate over whether to increase the Preschool for All tax, and by how much, rages on.

At a Nov. 12 advisory committee meeting, Multnomah County senior policy adviser Hayden Miller presented a graph showing what would happen without an increase to the 1.5% income tax on high-income filers. It projects the program’s fund balance would dip below zero between fiscal years 2032 and 2033 and never recover. By fiscal year 2041, the county estimates the fund would fall to a negative $750 million.

But the county’s planned 0.8% Preschool for All tax increase, now delayed to 2027, is ever controversial, especially as the program navigates a shaky implementation.

At the meeting, Miller introduced the county’s strategy to address those concerns: a technical advisory group. (County code has long called for the group’s formation, but it was delayed along with the tax increase.) The group will “evaluate Preschool for All’s financial needs and issue a recommendation on the need for the 0.8% tax increase,” says county spokesman Ryan Yambra.

And, according to Miller’s presentation, it will also “evaluate alternative revenue mechanisms.” The county did not directly answer WW’s questions about whether that means the group would explore methods to fund Preschool for All outside of the income tax.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson is in charge of convening the group’s members.