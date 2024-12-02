All Multnomah County Library Branches Now Operate on a Standard Schedule

All Multnomah County library branches now share the same hours of operation.

This marks the first “significant change” to library hours since 2013, says a county press release. The change, effective Dec. 1, was made to reduce confusion for library patrons. It will also help reduce unplanned closures and allow the library to streamline employee scheduling.

The new hours of operation are:

Monday: 10 am to 6 pm

Tuesday: Noon to 8 pm

Wednesday: Noon to 8 pm

Thursday: 10 am to 6 pm

Friday: 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday: 12 to 6 pm

All library locations, operating hours and notifications of unplanned closures are still accessible on the library’s website.

The library’s Contact Center, which provides help and resources to patrons in need, will also be open consistent with the new operating hours.

“The library is trying to balance the needs and wishes of families, working people and others by offering morning and evening hours on different days across Multnomah County,” Annie Lewis, director of libraries, said in a statement.