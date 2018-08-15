DO: You know, I don't want to say good or bad. I will certainly say, when I went to the mayor and said 'Look, this isn't sustainable'—not just resource-wise, it's just out of control for many reasons—he was extremely supportive and said OK. I wasn't asking for permission to go out and clear this camp. I said 'This is what's going to happen and here's how it's going to happen.' And again I got the support to do that. So, it just, depending on who you speak to, for some, it took longer than they would have liked for it to occur. But I will say this, we worked with—we, PPB, I keep saying we—we worked with a lot of city partners. Commissioner Eudaly's office and her staff was instrumental with establishing communication and going and speaking with folks and letting them know that something is going to happen soon and here's why it's not okay for you to be here. Had that not been done, although it took longer and it stretched out the process a little bit longer than a lot of us would have liked, the cleanup would not have gone the way it went. By the time we got there, there was very little resistance at all. There were only a handful, maybe a dozen of people left, because of the communication that had taken place. So the slow, methodical approach really benefited us in the end because we didn't have to, again, there wasn't a lot of force used and again it was cleared out with very little incident. It could have gone another way.