"This case arises from Nike's systematic 'boys' club' culture, which resulted in the bullying, sexual harassment, and gender discrimination of the Company's female employees," the suit says. "Nike's Board and numerous Company officers engaged in, facilitated, and knowingly ignored the hostile work environment that has now harmed, and threatens to further tarnish and impair the Company's financial position, as well as its reputation and goodwill, which Nike's success is built upon."