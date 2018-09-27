An Oregon computer technician sued Google this week for sexual harassment. Britt Storkson says Google allowed a hostile workplace at the data center in The Dalles where he worked for four years.
Storkson says his supervisors retaliated against him after he reported inappropriate comments and actions. Storkson says a supervisor showed up to a staff meeting drunk, claims his co-workers explicitly discussed oral sex and pulled out sex toys at work, and alleges a supervisor unzipped his pants in front of Storkson in a conference room.
"I've been in the workforce a long time and never had to deal with that," Storkson says. "It's very difficult going through this but I've always wondered how many other people have experienced the same thing that we don't know about."
His suit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Sept. 25, seeks $400,000 in damages.
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
