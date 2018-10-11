The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon took the city to court for kettling hundreds of protesters at a June 4, 2017 protest. The ACLU of Oregon is also representing six protesters who sued Portland police for excessive use of force at a protest in City Hall and several other protests since late 2016. More recently, two protesters have filed tort claims declaring their intent to sue the cops for injuries they suffered after being hit with riot control agents on Aug. 4.