A man died on Thanksgiving Day after being restrained by Portland police and Portland State University police.
The officers responded to a call that someone was yelling and running through the streets near Southwest 6th Avenue and Mill Street. They found a man who matched that description and a struggle ensued. Police say the officers restrained him, though officials have given few details on how the man was restrained.
Shortly afterward, the man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the man suffered a "medical event" and died while being treated.
The two Portland police officers and four PSU officers who responded to the call have all been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Officials have not yet released cause of death or the identities of the officers or the man who died.
