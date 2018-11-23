For more than 14 months, a scenic stretch of the historic Columbia River Highway, from Bridal Veil to Ainsworth State Park, has been been closed.
Nearly 50,000 acres burned in the Eagle Creek fire in Sept. 2017 after a 15-year-old boy tossed fireworks during the dry spell.
The recovery from the Eagle Creek Fire has been slow. But now the six-mile stretch of road has reopened, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced today. Trails remain closed.
Oregon Department of Transportation said that "the recovery included the removal of about 9,000 trees in danger of falling on the road and installation of more than 3,000 feet of protective fencing."
It's serendipitous timing for nature-loving motorists: Today is also "Green Friday," when parking is free at all Oregon State Parks.
