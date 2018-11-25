The Portland Police Bureau identified the officers involved in the death of Richard A. Barry, who died at the hospital after suffering a "medical event" during a welfare check on Thanksgiving.
"He was extremely charismatic and he had a generous heart," Rachel Schultz Barry's ex-girlfriend of five years told WW's news partner KATU-TV. "There were a lot of nights where I stayed up all night wondering if he was dead or alive."
Portland State University officers David Troppe, Michael Anderson, Danae Murphy and Nichola Higbee initially responded to a call reporting a man was yelling and running through the streets.
Officers James DeAnda and Jared Abby arrived at the scene after the four PSU officers called for backup. DeAnda has been a police officer for one year and Abby has been on the force for almost two years.
They found 52-year-old Barry at the corner of Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Mill Street. The six officers struggled to restrain Barry. One of the Portland police officers was injured.
Officers called an ambulance "based on the subject's behavior." Barry died at the hospital. Officials will release more information on the cause of death after an autopsy investigation is completed.
The officer-involved death is the second this year involving PSU campus police. The first was the fatal shooting of Jason Washington outside the Cheerful Tortoise in June.
