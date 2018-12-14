Portland police say they received reports of bomb threats that were sent to local business owners, adding the city to a long list of places impacted by a hoax deployed across the U.S.
"The nature of the threats included a demand for payment or an explosive device would be detonated as employees left work," a Portland police spokesman said Thursday afternoon in a press release.
McMinnville Police had offered more details Thursday morning, reporting multiple threats to blow up businesses and schools in that town. The threats demanded payment to an anonymous and likely untraceable Bitcoin address. The messages said "recruited persons" were watching the targeted buildings for police activity and warned the recipients not to call law enforcement for help.
Vancouver, Wash. also reported receiving similar threats.
"At this time, there is nothing to indicate that the bomb threats are credible or that there is an immediate danger to the community," the Portland Police Bureau said.
The anonymity of Bitcoin has draw criticism from law enforcement officials who say it could be used to commit crimes that are difficult to trace back to an individual. The technology allows people to transfer funds without leaving an electronic trail.
