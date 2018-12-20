"In 2012, lack of funding decimated our sheriff's office and threw Josephine County into a tailspin," Daniel says. "Today we are much stronger, providing a better and more professional public safety service, incarcerating more criminals than ever, and answering more calls for service than ever. My message to you is we will not stop until we have a 24-hour patrol service, a full detectives division, a canine division and a full jail."