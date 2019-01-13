An inmate booked on a third-degree robbery charge allegedly grabbed another man in the downtown Portland jail Sunday afternoon and threatened to "snap his neck" if corrections deputies didn't release him from custody.
According to a safety alert sent to jail staff and obtained by WW, 41-year-old John Christopher Marsh then fought with several deputies.
The guards used force to placed Marsh in handcuffs. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries he sustained in the clash.
Two sheriff's deputies also sought treatment at a Portland hospital, one for broken ribs and the other for a dislocated finger.
Marsh has been charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, escape, resisting arrest and several other misdemeanor charges. He had no disciplinary history with MCSO, according to the safety alert, but court records show he had been charged with several misdemeanors and a 2014 robbery.
A spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says the agency cannot comment on the incident because it involves an ongoing criminal investigation.
