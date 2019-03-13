Almost immediately after Courtier stepped out of the red Jeep, wearing a hat emblazoned with the European Kindred shield and his gang tattoo on display, a fight broke out between him and Bruce. Witnesses say they did not see or hear what started the fight. Ashton Gotcher and Alec Belgarde, who testified as eyewitnesses, say Courtier lost the fight. Bruce knocked Courtier to the ground and slammed him against one of the 7-Eleven's windows, cracking the glass. Courtier ran to the back of his Jeep, fumbled around and pulled out a blue aerosol can. Bruce grabbed a large machete-style knife he had been trying to sell to friends that night. That's when Courtier retreated to the driver's seat of the Jeep. Courtier's defense team has suggested he may have sustained a head injury that affected his judgment.