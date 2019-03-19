Naito-Campbell presented the detective with a binder that included phone records showing calls and texts with Dickson; her call to a rape crisis hotline shortly after the alleged incident; and, printouts of emails in which Dickson appeared to apologize to her after the alleged incident. She also included a copy of a 2015 letter she sent to Dickson in which she recounted the alleged assault by both men and urged Dickson to advise McGee not to run for office, which McGee had been publicly discussing.