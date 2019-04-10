A man who fled the Portland area after facing criminal charges for sexually abusing four girls was convicted April 9 in Clackamas County District Court—26 years after he was indicted.
Barrett Preston Busschau fled to South Africa, after he was indicted on multiple counts of sex abuse in 1993. He had been released pending a trial and failed to show up to court in 1994.
FBI agents eventually found and arrested him, and he returned to the U.S. in 2018. The federal agency turned him over to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
"The FBI is grateful to our local and international partners as we worked together to bring justice to these victims," says FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele.
According to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office and court records, Busschau pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. He also faces charges in Washington County related to additional incidents of abuse against one of the victims.
