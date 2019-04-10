In 2017, Mayor Ted Wheeler allocated more than $1 million to a new program for community service officers, later rechristened public safety support specialists, or PS3s. They are unarmed support staff who can augment the duties of sworn officers, freeing up cops to respond to high-priority calls faster. Nearly two years passed before the city and union negotiated an agreement on what those new hires would do, wear and carry. Assistant Chief Chris Davis says only three applicants have successfully passed a background check, but one of those applicants accepted a job at another police agency. Davis says he expects the first PS3 class to be hired by late summer.