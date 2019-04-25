2019: U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta orders the state to retry Gable or release him within 90 days. "Although the evidence presented at trial in 1991 resulted in a guilty verdict," the judge writes, "the court concludes that it is more likely than not that no reasonable juror would find Gable guilty in light of the totality of all of the evidence uncovered since that time, particularly the newly presented evidence of witness recantations."