The murder trial for Jeremy Christian, the man who killed two men and severely injured another on a MAX train in May 2017, will not start until 2020.
Chief Criminal Judge Cheryl Albrecht granted the defense team's motion to delay the trial, which would have started next month. The defense lawyers argued they needed more time to sift through evidence and discuss possible plea deals.
The lawyers also argued the case may be impacted by a bill that is moving through the Oregon legislature. Senate Bill 1013 would narrow the definition of aggravated murder and could change whether or not Christian could be subject to the death penalty. Under existing law, he could be sentenced to death if found guilty.
The victims' families opposed the delay. In a memorandum to the court, Taliesin Namkai-Meche's family urged the judge to keep the case on its current schedule. Prosecutors noted opposition to the delay from almost every victim in the case.
Demetria Hester, who had been attacked by Christian the day before the stabbing, also opposed the delay.
"Why am I here having to tell you that the victims want justice, peace and closure today?" she said, as reported by OPB. "I shouldn't have to. We are the victims."
The trial is now set to begin Jan. 21, 2020.
