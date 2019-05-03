"No property was damaged, other than a few pint glasses broken, but one of my customers was knocked unconscious and one of Joey's goons was attacking people with a baton and spraying people in my patio with pepperspray," says Abraham Goldman-Armstrong, who owns Cider Riot. He also says a dog was injured by a right-wing brawler. "We have been receiving death threats and abusive phone calls and social media posts, and Joey is apparently trying to attack again tonight, while we host a documentary screening."