My existence in the world tends to arouse a lot of people's feelings. You know, Cosmopolitan recently put out an article where they were like, "Things about true crime that creep us out." And one of them was like, "Isn't it really weird we like Amanda Knox's cat photos, but she was accused of murder so it feels weird to like her photos." Yeah, well, I'm a person, so you don't have to follow me if you don't want to.