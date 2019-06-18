"Chris Lenahan instructed me and his management to limit the ratio of black and African American people at his clubs by notify[ing] the door. He made his instruction clear to us by telling us to imagine a pie chart. He called this 'bar science' and said 'we don't want it to get too dark.' He said we need to keep the black and African American customers to no more than 30 percent of the total crowd. He said he didn't want people coming in and seeing more than 30 percent black and African American people because he didn't want a 'black bar.'