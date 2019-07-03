I was so outraged by this that even though we were supposed to end our interviews on Wednesday, we arranged to go back a fourth day. And I went back on Thursday, specifically to find out if the guard was just threatening the children and trying to scare them, or if he really was a monster enough to make these children, these 40-something children, sleep on the concrete floor.

It included infants and toddlers and preschoolers among those children, and when I came back the next day, multiple children confirmed that the guards never gave them the bedding back. And the entire cell of children had to sleep on the concrete that night.