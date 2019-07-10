A man pulled at a knife and threatened to stab protesters opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside of the Microsoft Store in downtown Portland on July 9.
Justin Indiveri was arrested by Portland police on charges of menacing, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.
Indiveri approached a small group of protesters standing on the sidewalk, holding signs and shouting "Abolish ICE." Video shows Indiveri yelled at the protesters and then pulled a knife out of his pocket.
In a video posted on Twitter by the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, Indiveri threatens the protesters repeatedly.
"Say something when I'm walking away, and I will stab every one of you motherfuckers," he shouted in video of the incident.
The person filming the video says Indiveri called himself a "white skinhead" when he first confronted the protesters. A Portland Police Bureau spokesman says officers have no information to suggest that the incident was a bias crime.
Indiveri was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center around 7:15 p.m. July 9.
According to court records, Indiveri pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, treason or a class A felony after burning a trailer in order to collect insurance money. He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for that offense in 2012.
