On July 25, 2017, the Corrados took their dog to Poet's Beach, a city park located along the west side of the Willamette River and beneath the Marquam Bridge. When they arrived, they were approached by two Portland police officers who said they'd been called on several reports of a potentially dangerous individual living at the beach, and advised the couple to stay away. "It did not appear the Portland Police arrested or removed the disruptive individuals," the suit says.