A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys today pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, for his role in a June 8, 2018 assault in Portland.
Donovan Flippo assaulted Tim Ledwith last June along Northeast Broadway, allegedly joined by fellow right-wing brawler Tusitala "Tiny" Toese.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Karen J. Immergut sentenced Flippo to eight days in jail with credit for time served, at least one year of probation, 40 hours of community service, a $100 fine and barred him from attending any mass protests in Multnomah County for one year. Flippo also cannot contact Ledwith.
Flippo and Toese are self-avowed members of the Proud Boys. Ledwith, who they attacked, has attended antifascist counter-protests opposing the right-wing group. Those protests regularly descend into violence.
But this attack was different—in part because Flippo attacked Ledwith on a city sidewalk outside the context of a political brawl. It was also unusual because Ledwith pressed charges. (Antifascists often refuse to cooperate with police.)
"I'm uncomfortable dealing with the court setting and pressing charges," Ledwith told the court in his victim's impact statement. "I ultimately did it because I didn't want other people to be hurt."
Ledwith mentioned a similar assault involving Flippo and Toese at a Vancouver mall in 2018. He told the court the men had been seen committing violence on video several times.
"This case is about holding people accountable who commit crimes," said Nathan Vasquez, the Multnomah County prosecutor in the case. He says the prohibition on attending protests will help protect community safety and also help Flippo avoid violent situations.
Multnomah County prosecutors and Portland police revived the case in Fenruary, after WW raised questions about why Flippo and Toese hadn't been prosecuted.
Flippo did not make a statement after pleading guilty. Ledwith says he opposed the idea of sentencing Flippo to prison.
"I don't know what a proper punishment is," Ledwith said, "as long as the violence stops."
